LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was found guilty by a federal jury of using juveniles to help distribute fentanyl and heroin.
According to court documents, Terrell Trammell, 28, sold fentanyl to an undercover informant in October 2020.
Federal officials said Trammell is a "multi-time convicted felon" who used young people to help him distribute drugs and handle firearms between July and November 2020.
In November of the same year, he and a 16-year-old crashed their vehicle into an FBI agent, pinning the agent between two vehicles.
Agents seized guns and drugs from the vehicle and Trammell's apartment.
He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum life sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for February 2023.
