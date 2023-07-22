LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A FedEx driver was injured after being hit by a vehicle while delivering packages on Thursday afternoon in Bullitt County.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Vittitow, 61, was arrested and has been accused of hitting a FedEx driver with his vehicle in the 7500 block of Cedar Grove Road.
According to an arrest report, Vittitow passed three vehicles against a double yellow lane, which is a no passing zone. As he was attempting to pass the FedEx van, he collided with the driver who was walking to make their delivery.
Vittitow told police he saw the FedEx truck with hazard lights on and that he slowed to 45 miles per hour but didn't come to a complete stop.
Police said the victim ended up over 91 feet away from the front of the FedEx van with several road rashes and unknown internal injuries. It's unknown how serious the injuries are but police said the victim is in stable condition.
Vittitow has been initially charged with assault, reckless driving, improper passing and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.
He's scheduled for arraignment on August 9.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.