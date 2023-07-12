LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials said they seized two shipments containing more than $1.7 million worth of counterfeit designer rings, watch bands and phone cases at UPS Worldport Monday night.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the first shipment contained 2,500 rings with logos from high-end brands such as Versace, Gucci, Bvlgari and Rolex. That shipment originated in Hong Kong and was headed to Suwannee, Georgia.
"While the shipment was manifested as rings stainless steel, they were seized for infringing on the designer's protected trademarks," a news release states.
A second shipment also originated in Hong Kong, but was bound for a home in Orlando, Florida. Officers inspecting the shipment discovered counterfeit 319 phone cases and 210 watch bands with fake Louis Vuitton logos. Federal authorities said they also found 60 watch bands with the Gucci logo.
"Counterfeit goods are poor quality products that cost U.S. businesses billions of dollars a year while robbing our country of jobs and tax revenues," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chicago Field Office. "CBP officers throughout the nation remain committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling, taking profits from organized crime, and helping protect our communities from potentially hazardous knockoffs."
