LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal agents stopped almost $300,000 of counterfeit sports items in Louisville and Indianapolis this week.
According to a news release, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville and Indianapolis seized 178 counterfeit championship rings and 171 counterfeit professional sports jerseys. The counterfeit items would have combined to be $288,350 if sold at Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price.
The jerseys included NBA, MLB and NFL teams. The sports apparel was headed for Bakersfield, Calif., University Park, Ill. and West Chapel, Fla.
There were also counterfeit championship rings for the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Celtics and University of Georgia.
The shipments arrived from various locations in China.
"Counterfeiters only care about making a profit," Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville, said in a news release. "They do not care about the effect their fake product has on you, your family, or the economy. Our officers are well-trained to find seizures like these, to continue our mission of protecting the American public."
According to a news release, officers determined the items were counterfeit because of improper description of goods, value declared, packaging, poor quality materials and sub-par printing.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.