LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was sentenced for her role in a cyberstalking campaign targeting the editor and publisher of a newsletter that eBay executives viewed as critical of the company, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Stephanie Popp, 34, was one of two former employees sentenced to one year and a day in prison, along with two years of probation. Popp was eBay's former Senior Manager of Global Intelligence, according to a news release.
Stephanie Stockwell, 28, of Redwood City, Calif., was also sentenced to two years of probation with one year to be served in home confinement.
According to a news release, in 2019, Popp and Stockwell and their co-conspirators at eBay agreed to engage in a harassment campaign targeting a husband and wife in Massachusetts for their roles in publishing a newsletter that report on issues of interest to eBay sellers. Senior executives at eBay were frustrated with the newsletter's tone and content.
The U.S. Department of Justice said the defendants and their co-conspirators led a three-part harassment campaign intended to intimidate the victims and influence their reporting about eBay.
According to a news release, the campaign included sending anonymous and disturbing deliveries to the victims’ home, sending private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter’s content, threats to visit the victims in Natick, and traveling to Natick to surveil the victims and installing a GPS tracking device on their car.
