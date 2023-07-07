LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury indicted a former supervisor at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex for allegedly covering up the assault of an inmate.
That Lexington-based grand jury indicted Sgt. Eric L. Nantell in connection with a July 2018 incident at the facility.
The indictment claims Nantell watched lower-ranking correctional officers assault a non-violent inmate who was lying face-down, wearing handcuffs and leg shackles and isolated in a prison shower cell.
The indictment also claims that Nantell stood outside the shower during the assault and later tried to cover up what happened by lying to the EKCC supervisor investigating the incident.
Nantell faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each charge of lying to Kentucky state officials and a maximum of five years in prison for lying to the FBI.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.