LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort couple was arrested after authorities said at least four children were found living in "absolutely deplorable" conditions.
According to online court documents, 40-year-old Gregory Johnson and his wife, 25-year-old Sarah Hewitt-Johnson, were arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon.
A deputy wrote that they were originally called to the couple's home on Evergreen Road in Frankfort on Thursday on a report of animal neglect.
"Once inside the home, I found that the living conditions of the four children in the home were absolutely deplorable," the deputy wrote in the arrest report. "I found open containers of food lying on huge piles of trash and clothing. Animal feces and urine ground into the carpets and flooring. Roaches crawling in the refrigerator and microwave. Roaches in nests in the corners of the ceiling and walls, etc. The children were not clean and nor were their bedrooms, beds or clothing."
Authorities said the toilets in the bathroom were filled with human feces and the master bedroom was piled so full of garbage that the trash was level with the bed. The bed itself, "was covered in garbage, waste, old food, opened food packages, etc."
The basement had piles of garbage 2-3 feet tall, according to the report.
"The living conditions these children were living in were absolutely horrifying and dangerous to their physical and mental well being," the arrest report states.
Both Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson were arrested. They're charged with first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana.
They are currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
