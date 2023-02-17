LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two people in Frankfort are charged with criminal abuse after a 7-year-old boy was found in "extreme, unsafe" living conditions that included dog feces, broken glass and bug infestations.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Jacob Lewis and 27-year-old Samantha Walls were arrested by the Frankfort Police Department.
Police said the child was seen with urine matted in his hair and clothes, along with dog feces in his toenails.
On Feb. 14, police executed a search warrant at the child's residence on Marlowe Court, as well as another residence on Homes Street, in Frankfort.
Police said both locations were so dirty that police had to warn the city authorities about them being potential health hazards. According to court documents, both locations were infested with "a substantial amount of bugs" and the 7-year-old had several bug bites on his body. Police said they also found marijuana bongs, prescription medication and glass on the floor, as well as firearms within easy reach.
Both Lewis and Walls, who lived with the child, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse.
Lewis is facing additional charges in connection with an alleged incident police say took place in March of 2022. According to court documents, he pointed a loaded rifle at Walls and threatened to shoot her while the boy was standing nearby.
He's charged with wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault in connection with that incident.
Both Lewis and Walls are being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
The status of the child is not known.
