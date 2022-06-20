LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Henry County man has been arrested after police said he intentionally ran over a woman with his pickup truck.
According to court documents, 67-year-old Randy Eversole was arrested by Kentucky State Police just after 2 a.m. on Monday. He's charged with first-degree Assault.
Police said it happened at Eversole's home on Marshalls Bottom Road in Lockport, Kentucky. Lockport is located in eastern Henry County just off the Kentucky River.
According to court documents, Eversole had been in a relationship with the woman for the past several months. Police said she was standing in front of his 1968 GMC pickup truck when he intentionally drove over her.
He then left the scene, according to police, but was later arrested at Sharp's Grocery, a nearby grocery store and gas station on River Road.
The woman was taken via helicopter to UK Hospital. Her condition is not known.
Eversole is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
