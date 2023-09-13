LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people, including a Jefferson County Public Schools student, were shot Wednesday afternoon after a fight that started on a school bus.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Matthew Sanders said officers responded to 24th and Magazine streets in the Russell neighborhood around 4:30 p.m.
Their investigation shows a fight between students started on a JCPS school bus and continued once they got off.
The responding officers found a "high school-aged juvenile" and an adult both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to UofL Hospital, and they're expected to survive.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will lead the investigation, Sanders said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (574-5673), or use the online crime tip portal by clicking here. All tips are anonymous.
