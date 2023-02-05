LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mitchell that left a suspect dead and two officers injured early Sunday.
It happened during a traffic stop at 3:15 a.m. on State Road 37 in Mitchell, ISP said in a news release. Mitchell is in Lawrence County, north of Paoli and south of Bedford.
A Lawrence County Sheriff's deputy had pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Another sheriff's deputy and his K-9 partner, as well as Mitchell Police officer, also responded as the traffic stop turned into a narcotics investigation, according to ISP.
Officers searched the vehicle and found narcotics after being alerted to them by the K-9 officer.
ISP said the suspect ran from officers as they tried arresting him, running across the road and into a "grassy area" where he "physically began to resist arrest." He then pulled out a handgun and started firing at the officers, hitting two of them. "At least one" officer was able to fire back, hitting the suspect, ISP said.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, while the two officers were transported to a local hospital then airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis to be treated. The officers' injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and both are stable, ISP said.
ISP is handling the investigation, but is not releasing the names of the officers or the suspect at this time.
Investigators are in the process of reviewing footage from the officers' body cameras.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.