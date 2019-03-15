LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Troopers seized 250 pounds of marijuana and 50,000 vape cartridges after stopping a vehicle for following too closely Wednesday morning.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. March 13 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, near the 66 mile marker in Hendricks County. That's where a trooper stopped a box truck driven by 27-year-old Danny Luttrell II from Indianapolis.
According to information from Indiana State Police, the trooper noticed an aroma of marijuana and "other criminal indicators" while talking to Luttrell and his passenger, 27-year-old Brandon Pierson.
During a search of the vehicle, police found 250 pounds of marijuana and 50,000 vape cartridges containing THC. Police say the marijuana has a street value of $2.5 million, and the vape cartridges are worth $1 million.
Police say Luttrell and Pierson were returning to Indianapolis from Burbank, California. Both men were arrested and taken to the Hendricks County jail.
