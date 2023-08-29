LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are warning people about a phone scam.
According to ISP, the scammer is using a caller ID showing "Indiana State Police" with the phone number (765) 653-4114, which is a phone number to ISP's Putnamville State Police Post. The scammer identifies themselves as a state trooper and says the person who answers the phone is a victim of an ID theft and requests a social security number.
ISP recommends people try to avoid unsolicited calls from unknown callers or hang up if something doesn't seem right. People are encouraged to report possible scams to local police agencies.
ISP tells people to never give out personal information like date of birth, social security number or banking information.
"Many of these scammers want you to make a hasty decision and may pressure you to get your money or personal information," ISP said in a release. "Be aware that transactions made by prepaid card or wire transfer are nearly impossible to recover once sent."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.