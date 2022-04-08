LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections is facing new charges after authorities say he tried to escape custody by climbing into the ceiling of a holding room.
According to court documents, the incident took place just before 8 a.m. on Thursday. Inmate Kenneth Hackney, 39, was being moved and was temporarily placed in a room at the jail.
While inside, authorities say he pulled down part of the ceiling, pulling out electrical wiring and destroying the conference phone and the light fixtures in the room.
He was eventually stopped by Louisville Metro Department of Corrections personnel and taken into custody again.
He's now facing new charges of second-degree Escape and first-degree Criminal Mischief.
According to court documents, Hackney was already facing current charges of Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Being a Persistent Felony Offender.
He remains in Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges Friday morning.
On Friday morning, Daniel Johnson, president of Metro Corrections FOP, issued a statement praising the corrections officers who responded.
"The officers did a phenomenal job identifying and stopping the escape the person was exhibiting signs of mental and emotional instability," Johnson said, in the statement. "The sworn staff was able to get him down without any use of force.
"The Louisville fire department was caused as a precaution due to damage to the ceiling and some electrical wires that were hanging down. Overall a very impressive job especially considering the workload and the amount of hours the staff are facing and an incredible job being able to handle the situation without having to use any force."
Johnson said Hackney was assessed by mental and medical professionals after the incident.
