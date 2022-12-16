LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky.
According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found what appeared to be "improvised explosive devices and other explosive paraphernalia."
Kentucky State Police and Louisville Metro Police Bomb Squads helped remove the explosives and other suspicious materials. Police said the scene has been cleared, and there is no threat to the public.
The ATF and Bardstown Police will conduct a joint investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.