LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was arrested for having child porn after a four-month investigation.
Mark A. Scolley, 38, of Columbus, Indiana, was arrested on seven counts of possession of child porn Thursday morning, Indiana State Police said in a news release Friday.
ISP and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began investigating six tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in February 2022.
The NCMEC is a private nonprofit that helps law enforcement prevent child abduction and sexual exploitation.
ISP said the tips were "initiated" after the NCMEC got reports from three different internet service providers.
As a result of the investigation, the ICAC Task Force served a search warrant at a home in Columbus Thursday morning where they found "additional evidence related to the possession of child pornography," ISP said.
Scolley was subsequently arrested and charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail where he was incarcerated.
