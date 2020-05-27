LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men were arrested on theft charges after Indiana State Police said troopers found $1,200 work of stolen generators in a car.
ISP said troopers were dispatched around 1 p.m. Tuesday to a Home Depot in Jasper on reports of a theft.
Police said troopers found $1,200 worth of generators in the car when they caught up to the suspects — Howard Stiltz, Jordan Armstrong and Louisville native Ramone Stroud.
Stroud was also driving without a license, according to police, and Armstrong had illegal drugs.
The three men were taken to the Martin County Jail.
