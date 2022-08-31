LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools employee is facing more than 30 sex charges after police say two teens have came forward claiming he sexually abused them.
According to court documents, 50-year-old Christopher Morris was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 24.
Police said the crimes happened between Aug. 2012 and May 2022 with one victim who is under 16 years old, and another victim under 18 years old.
Police said at the time of the alleged abuse, Morris was employed with JCPS and a coach for a traveling Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball team.
According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for JCPS, Morris provided in-classroom assistance to teachers at Conway Middle School. He was also a basketball and volleyball coach there.
Morris is no longer employed by JCPS, according to JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert.
Morris is facing 22 counts of sodomy, 13 counts of sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
This story may be updated.
