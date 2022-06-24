LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools employee is facing several sex charges after police said a teen victim came forward claiming he sexually abused him for more than a year.
According to court documents, 50-year-old Christopher Morris was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday evening.
Police said at the time of the alleged abuse, Morris was employed with JCPS and a coach for a traveling Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball team.
The alleged victim, who is currently under the age of 18, said he was sexually abused and sodomized by Morris several times when he was between the ages of 14 and 16, according to an arrest report.
Morris is currently charged with five counts of first-degree Sexual Abuse and four counts of third-degree Sodomy.
This story will be updated.
