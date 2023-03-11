LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was arrested Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence in Oldham County.
Chet Gentry, 56, has been initially charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and having an open container. Gentry also had an ignition interlock device in his vehicle.
Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB that Gentry is currently employed as a deputy and at the time of the arrest was off-duty while driving his own vehicle.
Gentry has two previous charges of a DUI. According to an arrest report in 2008, Gentry was arrested after he admitted to officers that he had consumed several drinks prior to driving. Officers said he had a mixed drink sitting near the floorboard and an open bottle of gin in the passenger seat.
In September 2022, Gentry was charged with another DUI, court documents show. According to an arrest report, he was driving a marked sheriff's office vehicle while in uniform and officers smelled alcohol coming from him once they approached the vehicle.
Officers said Gentry admitted to drinking prior to driving and his blood alcohol level was .161.
Yates said Gentry was disciplined for the incident in 2022.
