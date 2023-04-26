LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.
34-year-old Shawndrae Pratt pled guilty Wednesday according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Pratt was also ordered to 7 years of probation after his release.
On Jan. 31, 2019, Pratt sold an individual 11.5 grams of pure meth in Jeffersonville. Pratt met the same person on March 12, 2019, in Clark County, Indiana, to sell more meth. Pratt and the individual then drove to Pratt's apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, to get his scales. Pratt then sold the individual another 66.4 grams of pure meth.
"Armed methamphetamine traffickers seek ill-gotten profits with utter disregard for the harm they do to our families, friends, and neighbors," U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said. "The serious federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies will work together to hold criminals accountable for pushing deadly drugs in our communities."
During the investigation, officers seized meth, money and a 9mm handgun.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.