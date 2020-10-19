LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville police said two men impersonated officers and tried to get people to give them money.
Jeffersonville Police Department arrested the two men Friday on Belmar Court. Officers said the men wore suits with security guard badges, radios and toy handcuffs.
According to a news release from Detective Josh Schiller, residents of the home became suspicious when the men asked them to withdraw money from their bank account and hand it over as part of an investigation.
JPD reminded citizens to ask for an officer's identification or call the department at 812-283-6633 for verification.
Police also urged people to remain vigilant about potential scams as the holidays approach, and to report any suspicious activity.
