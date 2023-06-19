LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police have identified the woman they believe was the driver of a vehicle in a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a toddler in motel parking lot on Friday morning.
Eighteen-month-old Eleanor Campbell was severely injured at the Motel 6 on Hospitality Way, near Eastern Boulevard and Interstate 65. She was transported to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville with a police escort, where she later died.
According to Jeffersonville Police, Lisa G. Tesch, has been identified through numerous sources and security cameras. The 51-year-old woman was driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Kentucky license plate KY:A9Z280.
Police said Tesch is the grandmother of the toddler.
Police do not want the public to approach Tesch or the vehicle because she is considered armed and dangerous. Tesch is a safety risk due to her commitment to evading law enforcement, according to police.
Anyone with information about Tesch or the vehicle is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department's Detective Division at (812) 285-6535, or the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS (8477).
