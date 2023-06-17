LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are still searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a toddler at a Jeffersonville motel parking lot.
Eleanor Campbell was severely injured around 11 a.m. on Friday at the Motel 6 on Hospitality Way, near Eastern Boulevard and Interstate 65. She was transported to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville with a police escort, where she later died.
On Friday morning, Michael McNear stepped outside his room to smoke while staring over the parking lot. From his room, he could see young children playing throughout the week. He believes one of them was Campbell.
"They were running around right out front in the same place, and then the next day, boom, gone," McNear said.
McNear said he had gone back inside his room before the child was hit by a vehicle.
Alvaro Sanchez, who was on the other side of the motel when the child was hit, believes police will find answers.
"When I hear the noise, the mama crying, I just come and see," Sanchez said. "Oh man, it's sad. Just sad because she's so little."
Sanchez said the many cameras around the motel will help police find the suspect.
McNear is still shaken by what happened.
"It's rough, you say to get the image out, it's just knowing that a kid not going to be able to live life," McNear said.
A Jeffersonville Police detective said the department is working with Campbell's family to identify a vehicle of interest, but a description hasn't been released yet.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department's Detective Division at (812) 285-6535, or the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS (8477).
