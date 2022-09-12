LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has set a $200,000 bond for a 24-year-old man accused of causing a deadly crash Saturday morning.
Court documents say Devyn Brock was driving when he hit a tree at the intersection of South 42nd Street and Algonquin Parkway around 2:30 a.m.
Savannah Duckworth, 22, was a passenger in the car. Police said she was thrown from the back seat and died at the scene.
Another passenger suffered life-threating injuries.
Brock allegedly admitted to police that he was drinking and driving. Officers said they smelled alcohol on his breath and the toxicology report shows his blood-alcohol level was .083.
If Brock posts bond, he can go into the home incarceration program. He's facing murder, DUI and assault charges.
According to Duckworth's obituary, she graduated from Valley High School with honors and went on to become a phlebotomist for Fresenius Kidney Care.
"Her adventurous spirit, outgoing personality and infectious smile led her in many directions," the obituary states. "She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and riding dirt bikes. She played the piano and the violin. Her love of horses led her to become an award-winning barrel racer and rain to become a jockey. Strong and determined, there wasn't anything Savannah couldn't accomplish."
The family has set up a site where the public can donate to help pay for her funeral expenses.
