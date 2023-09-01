LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea was entered Friday for a Louisville man charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a 38-year-old man in Fern Creek this past spring.
Louisville Metro Police arrested 38-year-old Jason Ashby on Aug. 31 in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Warren Feather in the 9100 block of Beulah Church Road on May 19. That's where police officers were sent on a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Feather with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The judge set Ashby's bond at $50,000 cash.
Related Stories:
- Louisville man arrested, accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old man in Fern Creek
- Authorities identify 38-year-old man fatally shot near Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.