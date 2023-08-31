LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man in the city's Fern Creek neighborhood.
LMPD said Jason Ashby, 38, was arrested and charged with murder Thursday afternoon in connection with the death of Nicholas Warren Feather, 38.
The shooting happened in the 9100 block of Beulah Church Road on May 19. Police said around 1 a.m., officers were sent to Beulah Church Road, near the intersection with Fern Creek Road, on a reported shooting shooting. That's just south of the Fern Creek neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found Feather suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This story may be updated.
