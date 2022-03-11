LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was found guilty of rape by a Jefferson County jury on Friday.
Larry Finch was arrested in 2018 on charges relating to an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in 2016. Finch was found guilty by a Jefferson County jury of one count of rape, one count of sexual abuse and one count of intimidating a witness in the legal process.
According to a news release, the jury found Finch guilty after hearing witness testimony and evidence from Shively Police.
Police said Finch held the juvenile victim down by placing his hands on her neck. Finch was the victim's mother's live-in boyfriend.
Finch threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone about the rape, according to a news release.
After the assault, the victim went to the hospital, and a rape kit was completed.
Police said in 2018, Finch's DNA was found in evidence collected as part of the rape kit.
According to a news release, the jury recommended a sentence of 20 years for rape, 10 years for sexual abuse and 10 years for intimidating a witness in the legal process. The jury recommended the sentences run concurrent for a total of a 20-year sentence.
Finch is expected to be formally sentenced on May 16.
