LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile murder suspect is in custody after police said he killed two people Thursday in Anderson County.
The juvenile, who police aren't naming, is facing two counts of Murder - Domestic Violence in connection to the deaths of Tefani Noe, 33, and Brooke Goggin, 12, at their home on Corinth Road in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
Some neighbors said the killings came as a complete shock.
"That's horrible, that's horrible," said Sue Murphy who lives less than a mile from the scene. "To think, 33 years old and 12 years old — that's terrible. My goodness. They're both just beginning their life."
Police said the juvenile led officers on a high-speed chase through Lawrenceburg, Shelbyville and into Louisville before he was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Thursday. Officers with the Lawrenceburg Police Department, Shelbyville Police Department and Louisville Metro Police Department all pursued the suspect until they were finally able to stop him on the Watterson Expressway near Taylorsville Road.
With an investigation into Noe and Goggin's deaths ongoing, Kentucky State Police isn't releasing details of what led to the killings or how they happened.
"State Police Post 12 wants to protect the integrity of this investigation," KSP Trooper Stuart Jackson said. "There is evidence still to be gathered, neighborhood canvasses, witnesses to be talked to."
As few details are being released at this time, the small community is looking to a higher power for comfort and protection.
"That's terrible, and my heart and prayers go out to that family," Murphy said.
Autopsies on Noe and Goggin were scheduled for Friday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.
