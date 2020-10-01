LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Olathe, Kansas, faces federal charges for allegedly threatening Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over the Breonna Taylor case.
Wesley Forrest Clay, 29, was indicted Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky. A criminal complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Clay on Sept. 23 called a telephone line Cameron's office was using for the Taylor investigation and said, among other things, "You will die if you do not give Breonna Taylor justice. That is a threat. Try me."
Clay provided his name and telephone number during the call, according to the news release. He now faces charges of sending threatening communications in interstate commerce and could be sentenced to five years in prison if he is convicted.
"Sending threatening communications not only takes an emotional toll on the victim, but it also unnecessarily drains law enforcement resources," James Robert Brown Jr., the special agent in charge of the FBI's Louisville Field Office, said in the news release. "Threats are not jokes. You will be charged and arrested with a federal crime."
Cameron's office was tasked with determining if criminal charges would be brought against three Louisville Metro Police officers who fired their weapons during the fatal March 13 raid on Taylor's apartment.
A Jefferson County grand jury on Sept. 23 charged one of the officers, former LMPD detective Brett Hankison, with three felony counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into an apartment neighboring Taylor's during the raid.
None of the officers were indicted in connection to Taylor's death.
Clay will next appear in court at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 in Lexington, Kentucky.
