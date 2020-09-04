LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Why bother going to the registration office to get a license plate, when you can just draw your own?
Because it's totally illegal, that's why.
That's something one Kentucky driver now knows all too well after police say he was pulled over after he drew his own license plate.
It happened in Millersburg, Kentucky, just northeast of Lexington. Police did not release the name of the driver but said they pulled him over after an officer noticed that something just didn't seem right about his license plate.
Police say the driver didn't have insurance and was also driving on a suspended license.
Police also offered the driver a tip: Next time, don't forget to draw the registration sticker.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.