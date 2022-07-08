LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jail officer in Kentucky is now behind bars himself after an inmate accused of him sexually abusing her.
Joshua Rogers, 22, appeared in court Friday morning. He's charged with third-degree sodomy.
Rodgers worked as a corrections officer at the Fayette County Detention Center but was fired last month. One of the inmates there claimed Rogers forced her to perform oral sex on him.
In court Friday, Rogers waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case will now be sent to the grand jury.
