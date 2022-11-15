LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Springfield, Kentucky, man was arrested after police said he physically abused his 1-month-old son.
According to court documents, 25-year-old James Jeffries was taken into custody early Monday morning by Kentucky State Police on several charges.
Police said they were called to Spring View Hospital in Lebanon, Kentucky, after a 1-month-old boy was brought to the hospital with injuries consistent with physical abuse. According to court documents, the boy had bruises all over his body health care workers said were likely caused by shaken baby syndrome.
During the investigation, police said they learned Jeffries got into an argument Friday night with his wife. She allegedly told officers that, after the fight, Jeffries stayed up all night with the baby while she slept.
The child's mother said the next day, the boy was acting strangely and was very lethargic. Despite these symptoms, she said Jeffries refused to take him to the hospital and said the boy was fine.
On Sunday morning, according to the arrest report, the boy would not wake up, vomited up his food and became pale, listless and cool to the touch.
When they did go to the hospital, Jeffries was "not emotional at all" and refused to come to the Emergency Department.
Police said Child Protective Services was called. According to an arrest report, a KSP trooper and a CPS investigator discovered suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Jeffries' home.
Jeffries is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child, first-degree assault, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.