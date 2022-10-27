LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police claim a Kentucky man tried to murder a woman during a police chase.
James Goodlett, 26, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other charges.
Police say at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he got in the car in Harrodsburg during an argument with the woman while she was still inside and led police on a chase, reaching speeds of 105 miles per hour.
While being pursued by police Goodlett allegedly forced the victim to call Nelson County 911 dispatchers and tell them he would murder her if police didn't back off.
Officers eventually stopped the car near US 62 and Bennetts Lane, in Bardstown, using something called a precision immobilization technique, otherwise known as a PIT maneuver. That's a maneuver where police force the car to abruptly turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control.
Polices say after the vehicle was disabled, Goodlett jumped out and ran about half a mile into the woods. He was eventually tased and arrested.
