LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is facing more than 100 charges related to child sexual exploitation after an undercover investigation by state police.
Cody Lewis, 20, of Union County, Kentucky, was arrested Monday by officers executing a search warrant at a Morganfield home, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
The agency's Electronic Crime Branch began investigating Lewis as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after finding out he was allegedly sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, according to KSP.
During the arrest, authorities also seized "equipment used to facilitate the crime" for examination by KSP's forensic lab.
Lewis was charged with 99 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, which are Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.
He was also charged with two counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, Class B felonies punishable by ten to 20 years in prison. Additionally, Lewis was charged with one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.
The circumstances that prompted the investigation were not provided by KSP. Lewis is now behind bars at the Webster County Detention Center.
