FILE: Police lights

File image of blue police lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man wanted for murder was arrested at a Topgolf near Indianapolis, FOX59 reported Tuesday.

Fishers Police Department and the FBI arrested David Profitt, 25, for his alleged role in the murder of 22-year-old Alexandra Hammons. Police found Hammons' body in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Aug. 12. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Bowling Green Police Department identified Profitt as a suspect in the death and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested at Topgolf in Fishers without incident.

Profitt is being housed at Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags