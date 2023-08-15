LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man wanted for murder was arrested at a Topgolf near Indianapolis, FOX59 reported Tuesday.
Fishers Police Department and the FBI arrested David Profitt, 25, for his alleged role in the murder of 22-year-old Alexandra Hammons. Police found Hammons' body in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Aug. 12. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Bowling Green Police Department identified Profitt as a suspect in the death and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested at Topgolf in Fishers without incident.
Profitt is being housed at Hamilton County Jail.
