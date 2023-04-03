Dianna McKinney

Dianna McKinney, of Lewisport, Kentucky, was arrested by Kentucky State Police just before 1 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023. She's charged with first-degree assault after police said she shot a man, then altered the scene in an attempt to make it look like a suicide attempt. (Mugshot source: Breckinridge County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman in Hancock County, Kentucky, shot a man, then altered the scene in an attempt to make the shooting appear like a suicide attempt.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Dianna McKinney, of Lewisport, was arrested by Kentucky State Police just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Lewisport is located in the Ohio River floodplain in Hancock County, Kentucky.

Police said they were called around 8 p.m. to McKinney's Lewisport home on Curtis Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

During the investigation, McKinney was questioned. Police said she admitted she shot the man and staged the scene to appear as a suicide.

She was arrested and taken to the Breckinridge County Detention Center. She's charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

The condition of the victim, or his relationship with McKinney (if any) has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags