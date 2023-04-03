LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman in Hancock County, Kentucky, shot a man, then altered the scene in an attempt to make the shooting appear like a suicide attempt.
According to court documents, 57-year-old Dianna McKinney, of Lewisport, was arrested by Kentucky State Police just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Lewisport is located in the Ohio River floodplain in Hancock County, Kentucky.
Police said they were called around 8 p.m. to McKinney's Lewisport home on Curtis Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
During the investigation, McKinney was questioned. Police said she admitted she shot the man and staged the scene to appear as a suicide.
She was arrested and taken to the Breckinridge County Detention Center. She's charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
The condition of the victim, or his relationship with McKinney (if any) has not been released.
