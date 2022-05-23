LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clay County, Kentucky, woman pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of her newborn baby.
Amber Bowling will be sentenced on June 27, according to a report by LEX 18. Her recommended sentence is 40 years.
Kentucky State Police said Bowling was 21 years old in December 2018 when she gave birth. According to an arrest citation, Bowling placed the crying infant into a trash bag and threw it over the second-story banister of an apartment complex in Manchester.
The newborn's remains were found by neighbors.
A judge declared Bowling competent to stand trial in August 2019, according to court documents.
The coroner said that an autopsy showed the infant died from injuries related to blunt-force trauma. According to court documents, those injuries included a cranial fracture, broken ribs and a brain bleed.
Bowling was indicted on one count of murder.
