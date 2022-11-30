LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen.
"Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
"We actually have a map over on the other side of the store that shows you where people come from to see Cocaine Bear," said Toni Cannon, the director of operations at the store.
That map is part of an entire section of Cocaine Bear merchandise, including T-shirts declaring Cocaine Bear to be the "Ultimate Party Animal," baseball caps, pins and posters.
Customers who have traveled to the store can go to the map and insert pins showing where they traveled from.
So who was Cocaine Bear?
According to the FOX 59 story, Cocaine Bear, (a.k.a. Pablo Escobear) died in the mid-1980s in the Chattahoochee Forest after accidentally ingesting about 80 pounds of cocaine. That cocaine was left on the forest ground after drug smuggler Andrew Thornton plunged to his death when his parachute malfunctioned. It's believed that he released the cocaine packs in a failed attempt to open the chute.
After being stuffed, the bear was cared for by different people, including singer-songwriter Waylon Jennings, before being housed at KY by KY.
"All we had to do was pay shipping," Cannon said.
It was worth it, according to Cannon. After Cocaine Bear arrived, the store's cash register continued to light up as customers came to get their hands on a piece of Kentucky history.
The legend has become so infamous that a motion picture — appropriately titled, "Cocaine Bear" — is scheduled for release in Feb. 2023. The film stars Elizabeth Banks and Ray Liotta, who passed away earlier this year.
