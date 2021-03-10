LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's cocaine bear could be the subject of a new Universal Pictures movie.
Deadline reports that Elizabeth Banks signed on to make the movie about the bear, the story of which dates back to 1985.
A Kentucky man was allegedly smuggling a duffel bag of cocaine on a plane. The bag fell from the plane and a bear reportedly found it. The bear apparently ate the drugs and was later found dead in Georgia.
Kentucky for Kentucky, a business in Lexington, says the stuffed bear at its "fun mall" is the bear from the story.
Deadline said the "cocaine bear" movie will start filming this summer.
