LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Hart County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said police conducted a death investigation in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community on Friday. Police found a dead male in a yard near a home.
KSP said Robert W. Myers, 78, confronted three while male suspects from taking items from his home. Myers was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
The three suspects were seen leaving the scene in a U-Haul truck traveling north on KY 357.
On Saturday, KSP found the U-Haul truck, and later arrested Cecil Daniels, 21, and Brandon M. Hodge, 31, in connection to the murder. They were both booked in the Hart County Jail.
Dale E. Hodge, 65, was arrested on Sunday. He was lodged in the Hardin County Jail.
