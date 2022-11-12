LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chaos at a Kentucky jail.
Police say a riot broke out at the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday night.
It all started around 9:30 p.m. when a juvenile assaulted a staff member and stole his keys.
Police say the juvenile then released other inmates from their cells.
Kentucky State Police troopers and other law enforcement agencies were called in to help restore order in the jail.
Several staff members and juveniles were hurt during the incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
