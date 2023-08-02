LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in western Kentucky, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.
Police said deputies responded to a home in Ohio County due to a disturbance call. The sheriff said a man confronted deputies, grabbed a shotgun and headed into the woods.
Deputies followed him in the woods. Police said when the man saw a K-9 unit, he started to charge at them. A deputy shot the man.
"We're heartbroken that this happened at the end," Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright said. "Nobody wins. We hate it for the family. We hate it for our deputy. What she's going through, it's traumatizing."
The man was airlifted to Skyline Hospital in Nashville but later died.
KSP will investigate the shooting at the request of Ohio County Sheriff's Department.
