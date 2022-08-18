LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location.
David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West Broadway on June 12. Tavon Parrish, 31, pleaded not guilty to murder after the shooting.
Court records previously showed Parrish, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in Louisville in July 2021. As part of the plea, he agreed to give up his gun and not have a firearm for two years.
Additionally, the records show he's accused of having a firearm in two separate instances, one being the fatal shooting at Thornton's at First and Broadway in Louisville.
Parrish told police on that he confronted a man for stealing a can of beer from the gas station. Police said Parrish shot the man because he thought he wanted to fight him.
Alert Patrol, a Florida-based company, provides security for the gas station in downtown Louisville.
The lawsuit claims Thorntons and the security company "knew or should have known" that Parrish wasn't a licensed security guard and not qualified to carry a weapon. It argues Thorntons and Alert Patrol were "negligent, careless, and wanton in training, supervising and investigating the background of armed security personnel."
The lawsuit goes on to claim that Thorntons and Alert Patrol should have known that Parrish was "violent, vicious and unstable character and temperament."
The family is seeking monetary compensation in the lawsuit.
Related Stories:
- Court records: Security guard accused of fatally shooting man at Louisville gas station shouldn't have had gun
- Gas station security guard charged with shooting, killing man in downtown Louisville
- $500K bond set for security guard accused of shooting man at downtown Louisville gas station
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.