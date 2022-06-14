LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court records show a gas station security guard charged with shooting and killing a man should not have been carrying a gun.
Court records show Tavon Parrish, 31, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in Louisville in July 2021. As part of the plea, he agreed to give up his gun and not have a firearm for two years.
Additionally, the records show he's accused of having a firearm in two separate instances, one being Sunday's fatal shooting at Thornton's at First and Broadway in Louisville.
He's also accused of pointing a gun at three people and kicking a police officer in New Albany, Indiana, in March 2022, according to court documents.
The Floyd County Prosecutor's office made a motion to revoke Parrish's bail for the New Albany incident on Monday after learning about the murder charge in Louisville.
Parrish pleaded not guilty to murder on Tuesday.
Parrish told police on Sunday night that he confronted a man for stealing a can of beer from the gas station. Police said Parrish shot the man because he thought he wanted to fight him.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.
