LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday morning on behalf of a Thornton's gas station security guard accused of killing a man.
The shooting took place around 10 p.m. Sunday at the gas station at the intersection of South 1st Street and West Broadway. Security guard Tavon Parrish told detectives he confronted a man for stealing a can of beer.
Police said Parrish pulled out his gun and shot the man because he thought the man wanted to fight.
A judge said Parrish has a lengthy criminal history.
He's being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
