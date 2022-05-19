LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman died from a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood Thursday evening.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, Fourth Division officers responded on a report of a person down in the 100 block of Harlan Avenue around 4:30 p.m. it's near the parking lot of Cardinal Stadium, separated by railroad tracks.
Once on scene, officers located "an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound."
Ruoff said the victim, whose age is currently unknown, was transported to University Hospital in critical condition and then died from her wounds.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.