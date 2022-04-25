LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men were found dead from a shooting near the Bon Air neighborhood.
According to LMPD Major Mindy Vance, Eighth Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Kelly Way just after 8 p.m. on Monday evening. That's off Hikes Lane near Goldsmith Lane.
Once on scene, police located two men who were deceased from gunshot wounds inside the location, Vance said.
According to police, all parties have been accounted for. Police said the two victims may have history between each other.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
This story may be updated.
