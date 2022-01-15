LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three males were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Crescent Hill on Saturday night, according to LMPD.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting on Brownsboro Road at Reservoir Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Police found three males with gunshot wounds at the scene.
Mitchell says the three males were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
