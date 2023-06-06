LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old man is in custody after a man was shot to death near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood over the weekend.
It happened around 11:30 Sunday night in the 7400 block of St. Anthony Church Road, near St. Andrews Church Road. That's where police found 52-year-old Victor Chavez with "multiple gunshot wounds" in a parking lot. He died at the scene.
Late Monday night, detectives with the LMPD homicide unit arrested Carlos Emilio Galeano-Figueroa after he was spotted in a car he allegedly stole from the scene and charged him with Chavez's murder. Witnesses told police that Chavez and Galeano-Figueroa had been "involved in a verbal argument" before Galeano-Figueroa shot Chavez, according to court documents.
After the shooting, police said Galeano-Figueroa stole a car from a witness at gunpoint and left the scene before officers arrived. The carjacking victim was able to identify Galeano-Figueroa from a picture and provided police with his name.
Police said Galeano-Figueroa admitted to shooting and killing Chavez. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections late Monday night. He was due in arraignment court Tuesday morning on charges of murder and first degree robbery.
